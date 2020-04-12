Sonam Kapoor bakes a cake for the family, and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja is all praises

Thanks to this lock-down, many of us are going to come out as better chefs and bakers. Either you have no option but to make your own meals, or you already love dishing out delicacies and there's plenty of time to indulge now. Sonam Kapoor belongs to the second league.

Locked down in Delhi, she recently baked a delicious cake, and even shared a photo on Instagram. "Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you, " she wrote.

The cake certainly turned out great. Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja was all praise. "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much," she wrote, in the comments section.

Sonam and Anand returned from London last month and self-quarantined at Anand's Delhi home. Meanwhile, the nationwide lock-down came to effect and they weren't able to come to Mumbai anymore. Nevertheless, hope you're enjoying this rather long break, Sonam!

