Sara Ali Khan describes herself as a creepy kid in a throwback picture

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to show how her love for dressing up and posing goes way back and has not changed till date. Sara shared a collage of her old picture and her current photograph.

In both the pictures, Sara has her hands on her cheeks while she poses for the camera. She shared the collage saying, "Something’s never change… literally! Throwback to smaller Sara(in some ways) – same pose, same expression, same sajana dhajana same conviction p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday."

Sara Ali Khan lost a lot of weight before she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. The actress often shares pictures from her old days when she was heavier and has also spoken about her weight loss journey on several platforms.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in the pipeline.

