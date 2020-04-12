Karishma Tanna reveals that she lost projects because of her height

Karishma Tanna is a popular face on television and has a huge fan following. Apart from her acting skill, the actress is often admired for her tall and lean figure by many people. However, her height has caused trouble in her career more than once.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Karishma revealed how she lost some projects as she was taller than the male lead. She said that when she was younger and would go for a look test, people would say that the hero is shorter and so they cannot take her for the role.

Karishma realized that being tall is a problem and so she started lying about her height. She told people that she is 5'8, whereas in reality she is 5'10. The actress felt that she would get work in films or in television because of her height. However, with the industry evolving, she has become confident.

On the professional front, Karishma is currently seen participating in Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and is reported to have won the show.

