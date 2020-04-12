Neha Kakkar reveals that singers do not get paid in Bollywood 

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar who has rendered her voice to popular tracks like ‘Aankh Maare’, ‘O Saki’, ‘Kala Chasma’ and ‘Garmi’ among several others is one of the most popular singers in India. Neha, however, said that singers in Bollywood are paid well.

Talking to a news agency, Neha revealed that they do not get paid for singing in Bollywood. She said that it is assumed that if singers give a superhit song they will earn through live shows.

Neha further said that she gets a good amount from live concerts, but it is not the same with Bollywood. She said that they do not pay for making them sing.

Neha Kakkar got into the music industry after she participated in the singing reality show Indian Idol 2. She also appeared as a contestant in Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar – season one. Neha Kakkar later appeared as a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and after that, she was seen in the judges panel of singing reality show Indian Idol.

