Even A Pandemic Can’t Deter A Hollywood Starlet

There is a group of women in Hollywood who seem to LIVE for the paparazzi and will do almost anything to get their attention. On a sunny day you might see one in a sexy outfit walking her dog, but sunny days have been few and far between. Some of these potential pin-ups are even friendly with a specific photographer who will follow them around, hoping to get photos they can sell. These attention-seeking starlets are clever, and one (Blanca Blanco) dressed up in this creative outfit to go shopping, knowing she would turn heads in the supermarket. She had very little competition.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results