When Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi disapproved of his dancing skills!

We aren't sure if Karan Johar was ever roasted this much before! Thanks to his twins Yash and Roohi, he does not have a single dull moment during this lock-down. But the little one bully him quite brutlally…LOL! From calling him fat and saying that he buys stupid glasses to finding Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a boring film, they have done it all.
Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! ???????? #lockdownwiththejohars
This is turning out to be an entertaining affair indeed,. Guess Karan is going to have a difficult time ahead!
