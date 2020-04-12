When Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi disapproved of his dancing skills!

We aren't sure if Karan Johar was ever roasted this much before! Thanks to his twins Yash and Roohi, he does not have a single dull moment during this lock-down. But the little one bully him quite brutlally…LOL! From calling him fat and saying that he buys stupid glasses to finding Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a boring film, they have done it all.

In the latest video, they are seen happily dancing and bouncing. When Karan reveals he is also dancing, Roohi chuckles and calls him a 'kharab' dancer. Fed up, he turns to Yash and asks him to say something nice. The little one, however, just doesn't bother. "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars," Karan wrote. His fans and friends are ROFLing over the video! Watch it below.

Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! ???????? #lockdownwiththejohars

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

This is turning out to be an entertaining affair indeed,. Guess Karan is going to have a difficult time ahead!

