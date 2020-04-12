Karisma Kapoor dressed as a bride poses with Kareena Kapoor in this childhood picture 

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are not only brilliant actors but also give out major sinking goals. The sisters are fondly known as Lolo and Bebo in the industry and both share a massive fan following.

On the occasion of siblings day, fans of the Kapoor sisters surfed the internet to find the best of their childhood pictures. Their fans sure did manage to find an unseen picture of the Kapoor sisters.

In the picture, Karisma Kapoor is seen dressed as a bride and is seen holding a younger Kareena Kapoor.

While Kareena Kapoor is known for her impeccable fashion sense, in an interview she had admitted that she loves Karisma's fashion. Bebo said that Karisma would choose her outfit and get her ready when she was a kid and that she still seeks fashion advice from her sister.

