Kareena Kapoor celebrates Easter with her  Easter Bunnies - Taimur and Saif Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are spending all their time with their little one, Taimur. On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shared the pictures of her Easter bunnies.

In the picture, Taimur is seen in a cream-coloured night suit while Saif is in his usual, comfortable pair of white kurta-pyjama. Taimur is seen with bunny makeup on his face while Saif who is sitting on the floor adorably looks at his son. "My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone…#StayHome #StaySafe,” Kareena captioned her post.

My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone… #StayHome #StaySafe

Kareena Kapoor who joined Instagram a few weeks ago has been sharing pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Last week, Kareena posted a throwback photo of herself at the beach.“I am not dreaming of beaches… You are! #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image.

I am not dreaming of beaches… You are! #TakeMeBack ❤️

