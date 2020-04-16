Pune Police uses Aamir Khan’s Ghajini photo to urge citizens to wear face masks amid Coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, political leaders and cops are urging the citizens of India to stay safe and secure amid Coronavirus pandemic. While the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, everyone is continuing to ask the citizens to wear masks if they are heading out for emergencies.
1. Wear a mask
2. Practice social distancing
3. Wash hands frequently
You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020
The casa of coronavirus has rapidly increased and crossed the 10,000 mark.
