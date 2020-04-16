Pune Police uses Aamir Khan’s Ghajini photo to urge citizens to wear face masks amid Coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, political leaders and cops are urging the citizens of India to stay safe and secure amid Coronavirus pandemic. While the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, everyone is continuing to ask the citizens to wear masks if they are heading out for emergencies.

Pune Police, on Tuesday, posted a meme from Aamir Khan's Ghajini to urge citizens to wear face masks. "Forget everything but don't forget to wear a mask. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Wash hands frequently. You don't need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you? #OnGuardAgainstCorona," Pune Police wrote in the caption on Twitter.

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently

You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB

— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

The casa of coronavirus has rapidly increased and crossed the 10,000 mark.

