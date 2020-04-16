Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguli blessed with baby boy

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguli and her husband Rohit Roy have welcomed their second child. The couple, who are parents of four-year-old Reanna, welcomed their son Aryaan on April 11.

Dimpy Ganguly posted a beautiful picture of her baby boy's feet with a caption that read, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.”

In another photo, she can be seen with her husband and daughter as they cuddle the newborn Aryaan. She wrote, “My world ️ #blessed."

Dimpy Ganguly started her career as a model. She participated in Rahul Mahajan’s swayamvar- Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. She won the show and the two of them got married. She later filed for divorce on grounds of domestic violence.

In 2015, Dimpy tied the knot to her longtime friend, businessman Rohit Roy and moved to Dubai.

