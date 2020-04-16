This is what Saif Ali Khan told Sara Ali Khan after Love Aaj Kal’s failure

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starred in the original Love Aaj Kal back in 2012 directed by Imtiaz Ali. Fast forward to 2020, Sara Ali Khan starred in the remake of this film with Kartik Aaryan. While Saif’s film is still considered as one of the audience’s favourites, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer failed to impress the audience.

However, not letting it affect them, Sara and Kartik accepted the audience’s decision with utmost respect. In his recent interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he asked Sara if she was okay after the reviews came out. He also advised her that she has to go through this. He says she’s smart and tough so she gets things well. It would have been a nice fatherly notion to hold her hand and walk her through this, however, he chose not to do so and let her make her decisions.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.

