This is what Saif Ali Khan told Sara Ali Khan after Love Aaj Kal’s failure

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starred in the original Love Aaj Kal back in 2012 directed by Imtiaz Ali. Fast forward to 2020, Sara Ali Khan starred in the remake of this film with Kartik Aaryan. While Saif’s film is still considered as one of the audience’s favourites, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer failed to impress the audience.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.
