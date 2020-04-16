Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff’s throwback picture is too cute for words!

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are the coolest father-son duo of the industry and recently, they even starred together for the first time in Baaghi 3. Usually, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff shares throwback pictures from their childhood and the latest picture is absolutely adorable.

Jackie Shroff is seen holding Tiger and Krishna in his arms as the trio is all smiles. While Tiger looks a grown boy, Krishna is still a toddler and the picture couldn’t get cuter than this. With the entire country being under lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus, these throwback pictures of the celebrities are surely a mood-lifter!

Take a look at the picture.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Heropanti 2.

