Rashami Desai shares her laud-worthy experience of strumming a guitar for the first time

Rashami Desai has been encouraging people to stay in during the lockdown and has also been making a lot of efforts at trying new things. With the lockdown being extended yet again, people are figuring out new hobbies to try their hands at and Rashami Desai has found the perfect one. She is seen trying to strum a guitar for the first time and shared her worthwhile experience on Instagram.

She shared the video with the caption, “Life is to short Don’t miss the opportunity to creat beautiful memories ???????? Trying to Find happiness in moments like these ❤ I absolutely love learning new things, and what better time than this? Let's use this time to do everything we dreamt of doing but didn't have the time for! ???? How are you keeping yourself busy during quarantine?”

Take a look at the video.

On the work front, Rashami Desai has recently joined the cast of Naagin 4 as Shalakha with Nia Sharma and Vijendra Kumeria in lead roles.

