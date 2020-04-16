Karan Tacker reveals that he’s no longer in touch with Krystle D’souza

Karan Tacker and Krystle D’souza’s pair has been a loved one on Indian television. The duo starred in a show called Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai which also starred Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon. Even after the show ended years ago, the fans still can’t seem to get enough of their pair. They remained good friends for quite a while after the show ended, but are no longer in touch.

In his recent conversation with a leading portal, Karan Tacker spoke about how he’s no longer in touch with Krystle, but it is not because of their personal differences. Even though he did not say that in exact words, he chose to keep the reason as a secret. Karan has always been a very private person and does not really like to put everything out for the public eye.

When asked about working with her again, he said he looks at the script and not the person he is working with. However, he does not have a problem with working with her.

