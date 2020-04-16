Shaheer Sheikh gets chatty with the Twitterati, answers some of the best questions

The lockdown has taken a toll on everyone. The celebrities have been trying their best to keep the spirits high by posting pictures and videos online. With the television industry coming to a halt for the first time in years, the celebs have been embracing this time off and are also interacting with their fans. Shaheer Sheikh of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke took to his Twitter to hold a quick ask session with his fans and answered a few fun questions, take a look at them.

That 70’s show. Also started watching the avenger series from the beginning and I wish I was a part of it. Any character, I mean I could be a sidekick to antman ????‍♂️

— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

Sometimes I call mom.. otherwise I have been experimenting since last 15 years.

— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

A cop ????‍♀️ still a dream

— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

Both but Dhoni a little more. ☺️

— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

Drunk scenes.. always

— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

Loki Loki Loki

— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

It looks like Shaheer Sheikh’s fans are going to cherish this little interaction for a long time!

Also Read: 9 Years Of Navya: Shaheer Sheikh shares an adorable picture with Somya Seth

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results