Ali Fazal speaks about his April wedding with Richa Chadha  getting postponed; says everyone’s life has been postponed

Owing to the pandemic, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their April wedding to October.Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives and her answer was an instant “yes”.
In an interview with a daily, Ali Fazal talking about the wedding said that everyone's life has been postponed and this is just a matter of a wedding. The actor spoke about looking at the positive side of the current situation and seeing how things will turn out once all this is over.
