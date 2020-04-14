Salman Khan extends his support to help 50 female ground workers in Malegaon

After helping over 25,000 FWICE workers, Salman Khan has yet again proved that he has a heart of gold yet again. He has been funding all those workers and has started transferring money to their accounts due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The industry has come to a halt for the first time, and Salman Khan has been lending a helping hand to them without second thoughts.
Truly, Salman Khan has proved that he is the ultimate bhai for all the right reasons.
Also Read: Salman Khan pays Radhe crew members scheduled to work between March 26-April 2
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply