Athiya Shetty is all smiles with KL Rahul as she wishes him on his birthday

There have been a lot of rumours going around regarding Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship. While neither of them has confirmed, some of their social media posts say otherwise. The two post the most low-key yet the cutest pictures of each other and the fans can’t seem to get enough of them.

Yesterday, as KL Rahul turned a year older, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram to wish him on his birthday and the Grey’s Anatomy reference is just too cute to miss! She posted a cute candid picture with him and called him her person. Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday, my person ???? @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty joins hands with Save The Children India, provides food and medicine to needy kids

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results