Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas come together on One World with Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and more

The One World: Together At Home initiative by Global Citizen brought together stars from across the globe for performances and sharing important messages regarding the on-going pandemic of COVID-19. While we’re sitting at home with all the luxuries possible, there are a lot of other people struggling to feed their families. From India, global icons Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared important messages along with performances by international stars like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Chris Martin and more kicked-started the One World: Together At Home concert. The entire session was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

Shah Rukh Khan spoke extensively about the importance of donating funds at this point as a lot of people cannot afford meals. He urged people to donate to WHO’s Solidarity Fund so the organization can continue to reach out to those living in the remote areas. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, spoke about how it is necessary for all of us to come together and help out those in need. She said that she has seen how people live in refugee camps and how difficult it is for them to maintain social distancing at this hour. Take a look at the messages they shared.

View this post on Instagram

The message by King Khan for the Covid-19 battle, we are all together ❤️ #TogetherAtHome @GlblCtzn #GlobalCitizen . Follow For More ???????? @theshahrukhkhan02 ???????? LIKE COMMENT SHARE ????FOLLOW & SUPPORT ???????? #theshahrukhkhan02 #sameersrk #srk #srkian #srkfan #srkuniverse #srkfanclub #srkforever #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan #anushkasharma #katrinakaif #beingsalmankhan #kingofbollywood #Kingofromance #kingkhan #bollywood #bollywoodstar #Covid19India #bollywoodmovies #bollywooddance #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodactress #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodmemes #hollywoodstudios #keepsupporting #kbye

A post shared by SameerSrk (@theshahrukhkhan02) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka today speaking about the virus during the #togetherathome segment.

A post shared by updates of priyanka ♡ (@latestpriyanka) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have earned a lot more respect than earlier from their fans and for all the right reasons.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan offer their four-storey personal office to BMC to expand their quarantine capacity

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results