Kareena Kapoor Khan marvels at Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s artistic skills

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending her time with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan during the nation-wide lockdown and has been making it a point to share special moments on her newly made Instagram account. After she recently debuted on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to take the internet by the storm.

She recently shared how Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were busy showing their artistic skills while she was wondering what exactly they were making as she pointed out on an unwelcomed zit. Along with the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s captions happen to steal the fans’ hearts and she posts the best and the wittiest ones.

Take a look at the pictures she posted.

View this post on Instagram

When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. ???? Quarantine gifts be like… ❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 18, 2020 at 5:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram

If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity… Try painting on it ???? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile… I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing… ???? #HugeMess

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 18, 2020 at 7:05am PDT

Clearly, this trio is out favourite in the industry and the ‘QuaranTim’ diaries are too entertaining!

