When Shah Rukh Khan’s snore Disturbed Salman Khan’s sleep during Karan Arjun’s schedule!

At present, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are thick friends. In fact, their entire episode of not talking to each other from 2008 to 2013 is now almost forgotten. Author Sanjukta Nandy in her book 'Khantastic – The Untold Story Of Bollywood's Trio' speaks about the time when all was well between them and some interesting trivia of the 1995 blockbuster flick, Karan Arjun, in which both the stars appeared together and created a frenzy.

While Salman Khan started his career in 1989, SRK’s career started in 1990 but took off in a great way with twin successes of Baazigar and Darr in 1993. However, there was no bitter rivalry between the two at this point. When they had just started out, they had met each other at a gym in Bandra. Sanjukta writes that SRK admired Salman’s sculpted body and his dedication towards working out.

When Shah Rukh hosted season three of the famous quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in 2007, he revealed that during the early 90s, Salman Khan’s family took care of him and used to call him for meals. SRK also mentioned that Salman’s father Salim Khan had told him, in lighter vein, “Tum actor zaroor ban jaaoge kyunki tumne hamare ghar mein khana khaya hai!” When Shah Rukh Khan had doubts if his 1995 love story Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge would work, it was Salman who had patted him on the back and assured him that it would be a great film.

Their friendship got a boost when they signed Karan Arjun. Rakesh Roshan, in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive interview, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were the original choices but they were not convinced with the story and moreover, wanted to switch characters. Rakesh Roshan didn’t allow this and both left the film. But SRK came back when he learnt that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had shown interest. Aamir was busy and couldn’t do the film and hence, Shah Rukh and Salman were signed.

Karan Arjun was majorly shot in Rajasthan. During a schedule in Chomu, near Jaipur, they were given accommodation in the luxurious Samode Palace, Jaipur. However, they decided to stay in a smaller space with only fifteen rooms. The rooms at this place were small and the beds were smaller but the guest house had a warm, homely feel that appealed to both the stars. Salman Khan’s brother Sohail often visited and both of them, and Shah Rukh, would sleep in the same room. Sanjukta has written in the book that Shah Rukh would often snore loudly and the brothers would push him off the bed to wake him up!

Moreover, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan even set up a small gym in the guest house premises. They would work out together, sometimes till late in the night. This was a time when SRK had never worked out before. Salman, meanwhile, was the expert and he encouraged Shah Rukh to try working out. There was a tank in the property and the Khan actors turned it into a swimming pool! They often spent their time here when not shooting. This small guest house helped cement a strong bond not just between the two actors but also among the unit. Salman Khan in an interview later said that by staying in this smaller and cheaper place, he and Shah Rukh helped save a lot of money for Rakesh Roshan!

Karan Arjun released on January 13, 1995 and it was a blockbuster from Day 1. The film was loved for its concept, dialogues, songs, emotional connect and most importantly, the superb pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

