Saif Ali Khan and toddler Sara Ali Khan are too cute for words in this throwback picture

Amid lockdown, there has been a tremendous surge in the throwback images that have emerged on social media. While celebrities are sharing pictures from their past, a lot of their childhood photos have also resurfaced online.

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, the father-daughter duo, are the latest stars whose pictures are going viral! In the photo, toddler Sara looks adorable in her a frock with two ponytails while sitting on her dad’s lap. She is seen feeding something to her father as the cute moment was captured on camera.

Saif Ali Khan, on the work front, was last seen in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. He is yet to start shooting for Bhoot Police.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s next Coolie No. 1 has been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown. The actress was also shooting Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re but the production was halted in Lucknow and she came back to Mumbai.

