Milind Soman responds to a troll who criticised him for promoting his looks on social media

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to treat his fans with pictures of himself from 30 years ago. He said that it seems like a lifetime away. Compliments poured in on the picture; however, one user did not feel so.

In the comment section, the user used the terms ‘silly’ and ‘superficial’ and that the post gave the feeling that being visually appealing is a necessity. “I really hope u have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It’s silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they need to only be visually appealing. I only say this because u only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it’s a bit dumb,” his comment read.

Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ? . . . #MondayMood

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on May 3, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT

Replying to this criticism by the user, Milind wrote, "perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad.”

Milind Soman sharing the picture had asked people to share what was the biggest change in the past 30 years of their lives. "Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ? #MondayMood,” the caption under the photo read.

Milind was last seen playing a gynaecologist named Dr Aamir Warsi in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please!, which was released a month ago.

