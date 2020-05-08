Kirti Kulhari posts a bikini-clad picture, says every body is bikini body

Kirti Kulhari has wooed us with her performance in films like Pink and Mission Mangal, her recent performance was the season two of Four More Shots, a web show. The actress has always encouraged people to love themselves as they are and does not hesitate is shattering the body shaming practices.
All those who choose to wear a bikini already have the body for it… #everybodyisabikinibody ❤️ #throwbacktuesday #Bodrum #Turkey ❤️
On the work front, Kirti Kulhari has not announced her next project yet.
