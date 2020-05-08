Kirti Kulhari posts a bikini-clad picture, says every body is bikini body

May 8, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Kirti Kulhari has wooed us with her performance in films like Pink and Mission Mangal, her recent performance was the season two of Four More Shots, a web show. The actress has always encouraged people to love themselves as they are and does not hesitate is shattering the body shaming practices.

Kirti Kulhari posts a bikini-clad picture, says every body is bikini body

She posted a picture donning a multi-coloured bikini and the caption will surely make you love yourself a little more. She says that anyone who choses to wear a bikini has a bikini body. Making more space for positivity, needless to say, Kirti Kulhari's words are going to lift your spirits high. Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

All those who choose to wear a bikini already have the body for it… #everybodyisabikinibody ❤️ #throwbacktuesday #Bodrum #Turkey ❤️

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari) on May 5, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari has not announced her next project yet.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *