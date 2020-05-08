Raveena Tandon misses Rishi Kapoor, shares a video he recorded for her father’s 80th birthday

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after his prolonged battle with leukemia. He was diagnosed in 2018 and headed to New York for his treatment. He was back in Mumbai in September 2019. He passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. The Kapoor family, friends, and fans continue to remember him on social media.

On Thursday, Raveena Tandon shared a video of Rishi Kapoor which he had recorded for her father Ravi Tandon for his 80th birthday. “Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed everyday. Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. ♥️ you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. ♥️ we love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

A week ago, she recalled the time when Rishi Kapoor praised her. “My heart had filled with pride when I read this praise coming from chintu uncle in the press.. saved this cutting from the year 2009. So many memories and broken hearts you leave behind .#farewell #foreverlove Will miss you too much chintu uncle,” she said.

Raveena Tandon and Rishi Kapoor starred in Saajan Ki Baahon Mein in 1995.

Just totally love you ! Seems like a part of my life , my childhood memories , my now .. all taken away so fast . Not fair chintu uncle. Not fair on all of us Couldn’t even say a goodbye . We will miss you terribly. ???????????????????? #memories His infectious laughter,his wit,incidents,even when he used to scold me on sets when working with him.Still seeing me,as the same 5 year old he knew,My first walkie talkie doll he bought from Paris,a make up gift for getting engaged to neetu aunty without telling me.

