Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude by delivering hand sanitizers to on-duty Mumbai Police

With the entire nation coming to a standstill by the pandemic, there are professionals whose livelihood has been dearly affected. In a distressing situation like this, Hrithik Roshan has stepped forward again to help duty officers who are working non-stop. The actor delivered hand sanitizers to the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police, on Thursday, tweeted, “Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Hrithik expressed his gratitude towards the officials. “My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty,” he on Friday morning.

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty ???????? https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan extended support by arranging for N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers and also facilitated over 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy. He has also financially supported the paparazzi of Bollywood who are facing the brunt of the lockdown.

