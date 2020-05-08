She-Hulk writer confirms the script of the upcoming series is ready

There have been reports that have suggested that the She-Hulk series at Disney + is in works! Now, the confirmation has come from the makers that the scripting is completed for Disney+ series is complete.
She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz took to Twitter on May 6 and wrote, "The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!!"
The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!!
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020
According to the comics, lawyer Jennifer Susan Walters developed Hulk-like abilities when she received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Now, it seems like this might be a great segway for the actor to return to the Marvel universe. The character first appeared in the comics in the 1980s as a member of the Fantastic Four.
