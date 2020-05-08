Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child on May 7.

The 31-year-old actor and the 28-year-old Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging actress are delighted to be parents of a baby girl!

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” PEOPLE reported.

It was confirmed in April that Rupert and Georgia were expecting their first child when they were spotted during grocery shopping!

On the work front, Rupert Grint was last seen in Apple TV+ series Servant which is an American psychological horror.

