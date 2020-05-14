KBC, Ekta Kapoor’s shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and a few others to start shooting by June end, after following FWICE’s new guidelines

On March 18, the shoots of all television shows were put on halt indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This is the first time in history that the television industry has come to a halt. Needless to say, celebrities have been getting impatient to go back to work. Federations of Western India Cine Employees has released a new set of guidelines in order for the shoots to begin by June-end. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor Shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, and a few others might resume shoots by the end of next month if they adhere to the new guidelines.

FWICE president, BN Tiwari said that they have set new rules for the producers and shows that wish to resume work again. According to those, the sets will have rotational shifts comprising of only 50% staff at a time so no one is jobless. Everyone present on the set will have to wear a mask and a pair of gloves and to ensure this, a police officer will be present on location. The producers and channel will also have to compensate the families of workers that lose their lives to COVID-19 with a minimum amount of Rs. 50 lakh. However, in case of accidental death, the compensation is of Rs. 30-Rs. 40 lakh.

People above the age of 50 have been asked to stay at home since they’re more prone to suffer from Coronavirus. Only after the producers follow these guidelines, they will be allowed to shoot.

