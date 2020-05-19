Film Federation writes to Maharshtra CM to resume work

The Federation of Western India Cinema Employees (FWICE) has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray to allow the Mumbai film industry to resume partial work.
The letter dated 19 May 2020 asks the CM to allow post-production work to resume. Says the letter, “If permissions (sic.) are given to carry out such post-production activities…which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce it would be great relief …. They (producers) shall be ready to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted.”
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply