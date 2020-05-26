Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey to be back in an animated avatar

Chulbul Pandey is back, this time in an animation avatar. Leading animation studio Cosmos-Maya is producing the animation series adaptation of Arbaaz Khan Productions’ highly successful Dabangg franchise. The animated comic-caper series is being created with the same characters as the films and universal storylines which cater to a wide range of audiences. Two seasons of the adventure-comedy series are being produced with Season 2 coming out in 2021. The first season will have 52 half-hour episodes. Targeted at kids & family, the series is a wholesome entertainer for all audiences and promises a full family viewing experience. The studio will announce the Pay TV & OTT partners soon.

The series chronicles the day to day life of Police Officer Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films). Backed at each step by his entourage, he stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. Fighting evil is a tough job but whatever the situation may be, Chulbul always has the time to lighten up the mood with his jokes, limericks, and one-liners. Chulbul is joined by his endearing younger brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan in the films), who is new in the police force and who keeps trying to emulate him. Makkhi does make his brother look better at his own expense, but then again, it is his large heart and child-like innocence that set him apart anyway. Needless to say, both Chulbul and Makkhi have immense brand equity with the youth.

The show will feature the animated avatars of all iconic characters of the franchise including the three antagonists Chhedi Singh, Bachcha Bhaiya and Baali, Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha in the films), Prajapati Ji (played by the late Vinod Khanna in the films) and the ‘BhaiyaJi Ismile’ guy.

Speaking on the development, Arbaaz Khan said“Dabangg’s biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer & thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul’s persona is larger than life and in animation his adventures will be showcased as never seen before. We are very happy to be working with Cosmos-Maya on this glorious franchise which has won the heart of millions. The union has been organic in the sense that the franchise and the studio have both captured the pulse of the Indian masses with entertaining grassroots level storytelling and relatable narratives. Exciting times lie ahead.”

Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Arbaaz Khan Productions in this historic merger of Bollywood and Animation. Cosmos-Maya which has for long been the trendsetter in the industry, for the first time ever, is bringing a major Bollywood franchise to animation with the adult protagonist being portrayed as an adult. With more and more content viewing platforms shifting their onus to animation, a medium which can adapt itself beautifully to all narrative formats, people of all ages are becoming more accepting of the medium which has traditionally been associated with kids’ viewing. With never seen before animation quality and responsible, Bollywood inspired storytelling, it will be our endeavour to further extend the reach of this iconic brand so that more kids, teenagers and families are engaged and entertained.”

The three films in the Dabangg franchise have grossed more than INR 7 Billion worldwide making it one the most successful Bollywood franchises of all times. The films have also done exceedingly well on TV and Digital platforms. Dabangg garnered an astounding TRP of 9.2 when it was premiered on TV. Salman Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in the world and children are one of the most significant contributors (directly and as influencers) to his box office and TV numbers. After Motu Patlu, which is viewed by close to 500 million people, this is Cosmos-Maya’s second show featuring adult protagonists. The series promises audiences all-out entertainment, and with never done before action-comedy sequences, larger than life characters, gadgets straight out of a Bond movie, there is something for everyone.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan bats for brotherhood in his latest Eid song ‘Bhai Bhai’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results