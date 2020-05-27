Vidya Balan unveils the first look of her debut short film Natkhat

Vidya Balan has unveiled the first look of her debut short film Natkhat, which she has co-produced along with Ronnie Screwvala. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas.
In the poster shared by Vidya Balan on social media, the actress can be seen deep in thought as she massages a child's head. The first look shows Vidya dressed as a village woman. "Ek kahaani sunoge…?" Presenting the first look of my first short film both as actor and producer .#Natkhat," she wrote on Twitter.
“Ek kahaani sunoge…?" Presenting the first look of my first short film both as actor and producer .#Natkhat @RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvala @FontOfThinking @SanayaIZohrabi @mesopystic pic.twitter.com/tLoiuA7PkG
— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 26, 2020
Natkhat talks about the importance of consent in relationships. With Vidya Balan in the lead, the film revolves around a mother who inculcates the ideas of gender equality and respect for women, in her son from a tender age.
ALSO READ: Vidya Balan teams up with Tumhari Sulu co-star Manav Kaul to warn citizens about rumours spreading like wildfire amid coronavirus pandemic
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply