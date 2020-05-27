Actor Zoa Morani donates plasma for the second time, says it got a patient out of ICU the last time

Actor Zoa Morani, who recovered from Covid-19 over a month back, recently donated her plasma for the second time, to medically aid the treatment of other patients. She took to Twitter to share a photo of herself lying on the hospital bed, and shared how her first round of plasma donation helped a patient come out of ICU.
"Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone," she wrote.
Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te
— Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020
