Actor Zoa Morani donates plasma for the second time, says it got a patient out of ICU the last time

Actor Zoa Morani, who recovered from Covid-19 over a month back, recently donated her plasma for the second time, to medically aid the treatment of other patients. She took to Twitter to share a photo of herself lying on the hospital bed, and shared how her first round of plasma donation helped a patient come out of ICU.

"Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone," she wrote.

— Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

Zoa, her sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani, had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, back to back in a matter of few days. Post her recovery, she was in home quarantine and on medicines through April. She donated her first round of blood for plasma trials in the second week of May. "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose … the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover," Zoa had written in her Instagram post.

