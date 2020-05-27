Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered and tests negative for COVID-19 

Actor Kiran Kumar who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14 had recovered and tested negative for the third time. The actor was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine after he tested positive.
Kiran Kumar has featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Bobby Jasoos among several others.
