Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered and tests negative for COVID-19 

Actor Kiran Kumar who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14 had recovered and tested negative for the third time. The actor was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine after he tested positive.

Talking to a news agency Kiran Kumar revealed that his family is under isolation as a precautionary measure. The actor went to the hospital on May 14 for a medical check-up where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. He said that he tested positive even though he had no symptoms before the test or even after getting tested. He said that his family lives on the second floor of the building and he has quarantined himself on the third floor.

Kiran Kumar has featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Bobby Jasoos among several others.

