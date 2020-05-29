Naagin 4: Rashami Desai thanks producer Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity, calls her a magnet of miracles

After winning a lot of hearts on the reality show, Rashami Desai’s presence definitely added a lot of charm and fun to Bigg Boss 13. The actress’ presence on the reality show made her fans fall in love with her even more. Keeping her stand steady in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai says she got to learn a lot of things about herself on the show. Soon after the show ended, Rashami Desai was roped in as Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor’s coveted supernatural show, Naagin 4.

With Nia Sharma and Vijendra Kumeria as leads, the show was loved just like its previous seasons. However, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to announce that they will shoot for a finale of Naagin 4 and will immediately move on to Naagin 5. Rashami Desai’s role will be considered as a cameo on the show and Rashami took to her Twitter to thank Ekta Kapoor for this opportunity.

She tweeted, “As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that ???? is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go.. Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji #AlwaysGrateful”

The fans are surely going to miss watching Rashami create magic on screen. However, the decision to axe this season is not due to monetary issues but the lockdown is.

