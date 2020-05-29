Anil Kapoor sends Twinkle Khanna an audition tape for her next production after she says Akshay Kumar is out

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to mark two years of the film Padman. He shared two pictures. one each with his co-stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. However, this did not go well with Twinkle Khanna as she was not tagged in the post being the co-producer.

Responding to Akshay Kumar's post, Twinkle wrote, "Err…. You are definitely not part of my next production!” Actor Anil kapoor had a rather interesting response to Twinkle's tweet. The actor shared a clip where he and Rajkummar Rao are seen enacting a scene where he is the shopkeeper selling a sanitary napkin. Sharing the clip, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones. P.S Our audition tape is attached below!”

Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones ????

P.S Our audition tape is attached below! ???? https://t.co/eVBnIiafte pic.twitter.com/L9Ip94fCV4

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2020

A very impressed Twinkle Khanna after watching the clip, tweeted, “Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt-And now I don’t even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set 🙂 Big hug and stay safe.”

Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt-And now I don’t even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set 🙂 Big hug and stay safe @AnilKapoor https://t.co/rVrHzB2fGG

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar had immediately apologised to Twinkle Khanna and asked her to not kick him out. “Please mere pet pe laat mat maro Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial.”

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro ???????? Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

