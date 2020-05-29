Rakul Preet Singh’s bold unbuttoned demin jacket look is a show-stealer!

Rakul Preet Singh surely has an envious body and she usually sticks to Yoga and Pilates to maintain it. Giving us some major goals with her perfectly chiseled bikini body, Rakul Preet Singh has always stunned us with her looks. There’s no doubt that she can carry any look with absolute ease and make it look better! Her latest Instagram post is sure to raise the mercury levels.

Dressed in an unbuttoned denim jacket and a pair of jeans, Rakul Preet Singh just made the lockdown a lot hotter. The actress is known to carry bold looks and own them without any qualms. She had also spoken about her parents being totally okay with the fact that she will have to don a two-piece during shoot sometimes. Posting the picture with the caption, “Colour is everything, black and white is more ????”, Rakul has floored us with this look.

View this post on Instagram

Colour is everything, black and white is more ????

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on May 29, 2020 at 12:29am PDT

On the professional front, she will next be seen in a yet-untitled film with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham starrer Attack.

