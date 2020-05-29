Karan Wahi’s birthday wish for Remix co-star Shweta Gulati will take you down the memory lane

Karan Wahi and Shweta Gulati starred opposite each other in Goldie Behl’s show, Remix. The show was quite the trend setter and is still one of the most coveted shows of all times. Revolving around school students, the show had its audience hooked in no time for all the right reasons. Remix’s Tia, aka Shweta Gulati celebrates her birthday today and as she grows a year older, her co-star Karan Wahi has the best wish for her.

He posted a picture with her with the caption, “Happy Birthday TIA @ishwetagulati Aap fikr na karein, lockdown khatam hote he aap apna louisvuitton bday gift le paayegi… ???????????????????? If u saw REMIX , u know how tuff it would be for tia. #remixdays #remix #throwback @ishwetagulati”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Wahi ???? (@karanwahi) on May 29, 2020 at 12:51am PDT

Happy Birthday, Shweta Gulati!

Also Read: Karan Wahi shares fun behind-the-scenes pictures with Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru from their latest web-series, Hundred

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results