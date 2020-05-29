Nushrat Bharucha to star in the hindi remake of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi titled Chhori

After making waves with the announcement of a multi-platform content alliance between India’s Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV of the USA, the companies have announced their first production together will be the feature film, Chhori.

Chhori is the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi (translated as ‘Hide and Seek’) and stars the talented and youth-favourite star Nushrat Bharucha, who recently starred in India’s Pyaar Ka Punchama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Vishal Furia, who directed the original, will once again write and direct the film. Abundantia’s Vikram Malhotra and Crypt TV’s Jack Davis will produce on behalf of their respective companies.

A thrilled Nushrat Bharucha says, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we are finally getting to collaborate on Chhori, which is so close to his heart. Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra have always backed high-quality, progressive stories and are known to make films with strong female voices and as an actor, I couldn’t ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling. I have enjoyed some of their content thoroughly and in my very first meeting with Jack we connected instantly on how we envisaged this genre and film. I am looking forward to beginning my experience with each one of them.”

Director Vishal Furia says, “When I first heard that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment were considering a remake of my film, I was thrilled – simply because I believe there is a lot more I want to say with this story. Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film – more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together.”

