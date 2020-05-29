Kapoor family’s plans for the late Rishi Kapoor

Now that the grief at the loss of Rishi Kapoor is settling down, the question that a lot of industry folks are asking is, what is the family planning in the way of an honour for the iconic star-actor? Is his brother Randhir Kapoor or any other member of the family planning anything major?

“Not Dabboo or any of his daughters (Karisma and Kareena). But Chintu’s wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima will definitely do something major in Rishi’s honour,” says a close family friend.

A bio-pic, perhaps? “Not a bio-pic, that won’t work. Who will play Rishi Kapoor? Nor Ranbir Kapoor, not after playing Sanjay Dutt (in Raj Hirani’s Sanju). No, a documentary showcasing Chintu’s journey is more like it. Right now there is nothing concrete, though. The family is too close to the tragedy,” says the family friend.

