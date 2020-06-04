Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, “I was having such a great time shooting the film”

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll with signing back to back films. He has entertained us throughout last year and had the same plan for this year, too. But, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all the shoots have been put on hold and the makers are waiting eagerly for things to go back the way they were. In his recent exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan spoke about how he misses shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan said, “I am very excited when it comes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we had almost finished half of the shoot before the Coronavirus outbreak. We stopped shooting for it as soon as there were reports of Coronavirus patients. I was having such a great time and Anees (Bazmee) sir is so good; I had a blast shooting with him. Everyone including Murad the producer, Kiara, Tabu ma’am, Bhushan sir, we have put in a lot of hard work in making the film and it is quite funny so I think that the people will enjoy it. I have huge expectations from the film, too.”

Watch him talk about it in detail, right here.

