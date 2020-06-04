Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, “I was having such a great time shooting the film”

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll with signing back to back films. He has entertained us throughout last year and had the same plan for this year, too. But, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all the shoots have been put on hold and the makers are waiting eagerly for things to go back the way they were. In his recent exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan spoke about how he misses shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Watch him talk about it in detail, right here.
Also Read: VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan opens up about the latest update on Dostana 2
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply