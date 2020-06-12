Nia Sharma shares the purest part about being on sets, wishes it comes back soon

Nia Sharma has been missing the set life a little too much during the lockdown. Even though the celebrities have been making the most of their time during the longest break of their careers, they tend to miss their set life more often than expected. Given that this is the first time the industry has come to a halt, the celebrities are often seen sharing what they miss the most about the sets.

Nia Sharma, who plays the role of Brinda in Naagin 4, has shared the purest part about being on sets and we couldn’t agree more. Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, the morning pooja has to be the best part of the day for Nia. She is also hoping that things go back to normal really soon like most of them. Take a look at the picture she posted.

Since Naagin 4 will end after a power-packed finale, Nia Sharma, in her previous interview said that she will have to go out to look for work. Her fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for them with her next project.

