Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to return to the show after two years? 

Actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ootah Chashmah has been away from the show for the past two years. However, one hears that the actress might soon be back on the show.

As per reports in an entertainment portal, Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu on the show has revealed that his on-screen mother will be returning to the show for a special episode. What makes the episode even more special is that the show will complete its 3000 episodes. Raj also said that there will be a grand celebration to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, the makers have been re-telecasting old episodes during the lockdown, as the shooting of shows had come to a halt due to the pandemic. Now, with the Maharashtra Government giving permission to shoot, the crew will soon start shooting and fans will once again be able to enjoy new episodes.

ALSO READ: Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah speaks about resuming the shoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results