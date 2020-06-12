Varun Dhawan clicks a selfie after his scar tissue training session

Varun Dhawan is a fitness enthusiast and his fit body is proof enough on how dedicated the actor is when it comes to taking care of his physical health. Before the lockdown, the actor would religiously work out at the gym with his trainer. Now, during the lockdown, the actor has been working out at home and often gives us a glimpse into his workout.

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself flexing his muscle while working out at home. "Scar tissue training," he wrote along with the picture.

Just a few days ago, Varun Dhawan had shared a small clip of himself working out at his home gym. He was working out to burn the calories he had gained after eating his niece's birthday cake. Sharing the video he wrote, "Rehab".

The actor, who is spending his lockdown period with his family in Mumbai, wrapped filming for father David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, days before shoots of all entertainment products came to a halt. The film stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

