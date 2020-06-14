Salman Khan to shoot for the Bigg Boss 14 promo at his Panvel farmhouse?

The Bigg Boss franchise has only grown ever since it had Salman Khan on board as its host. The actor has played a massive role in making this reality show a hit. With a new theme every season accompanying new challenges, the fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 14 especially when Bigg Boss 13 was a huge hit. The 13th season had Sidharth Shukla walking away with the winner’s trophy. Since the official announcement of Bigg Boss 14 was to take place in June, the Coronavirus lockdown and outbreak has delayed the makers’ plans.
Who do you think will be a part of this season? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Raveena Tandon recalls how she first met Salman Khan only to be cast in his next film
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply