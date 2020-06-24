Barun Sobti says he has been enjoying taking care of his daughter Sifat the whole time

Close to a year ago, Barun Sobti was blessed with a daughter, Sifat Sobti. Needless to say, Barun is a happy father who has been making up for his time with her during the lockdown. Last seen in Asur with Arshad Warsi, Barun, in his recent conversation with another portal mentioned that he has not had the time to read any of the scripts offered to him. The television heartthrob has been busy taking care of his little daughter the whole time.

He said that his wife has a job so Barun has been taking care of her the whole time. She has started walking now so she is quite a handful. They’re planning to hire additional help soon and he has not had the time to go through any of the scripts sent to him. Speaking of the joy of being with his family, Barun says watching his daughter grow is the best experience of his life and nothing compares to the joy of being at home with his wife and daughter. He prefers to be at home with his family than pick the work he does not believe in. due to the Coronavirus scare, Barun has been at home practicing social distancing.

Well, it will surely be exciting to see what Barun picks up the next time. The fans always gush over the father-daughter duo’s pictures for all the right reasons.

Also Read: When Barun Sobti tried to cheer up producer Gul Khan with a bear hug

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results