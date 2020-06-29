Nushrat Bharucha changes her spelling name to ‘Nushrratt Bharuccha’

Often, celebrities change their names in order to make it more appealing or due to numerology. Actress Nushrat Bharucha has been added to the list of celebs who've changed their spellings.

As per new Twitter and Instagram handles, Nushrat Bharucha has added 'r', 'c', and 't' in her name. It is now spelled as Nushrratt Bharuccha. Over the weekend, she went offline with her handles and returned with the new name. Though her Instagram handle is still verified even after the name change, her Twitter handle has gotten unverified. One loses their verified checkmark on Twitter when the username is changed.

We wonder what made Nushrratt Bharuccha change her spelling.

On the work front, she will be next starring in Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.

