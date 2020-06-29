Nushrat Bharucha changes her spelling name to ‘Nushrratt Bharuccha’

Often, celebrities change their names in order to make it more appealing or due to numerology. Actress Nushrat Bharucha has been added to the list of celebs who've changed their spellings.
We wonder what made Nushrratt Bharuccha change her spelling.
On the work front, she will be next starring in Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.
