Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan to go off air?

If sources in the know are to believe Karan Johar’s controversial celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan has come to an inglorious end. The channel Star World which was hosting the show would no longer be existent in India. Koffee With Karan also goes. Somewhat like throwing the bathwater with the baby.

Says a source close to the development, “Plans to shut down Star World were afoot for some time now. And Star had decided to move Karan Johar’s chat show to another channel owned by the group. But now with all the unsavoury controversy surrounding the chat show after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Star has decided to close it down.”

This means, no more carping with Karan Johar? Thus ends the bitching and backbiting on Koffee With Karan which had gotten several stars including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, not to mention Hardik Pandya, into deep trouble, and about which Ranbir Kapoor has famously commented, “I told him (Karan) I don’t want to come. Me and Anushka actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He’s making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the air. It’s not right.”

The below-the-belt comments on Koffee With Karan about actors who were not the host’s personal friends had gone beyond all levels with decency. In one episode Alia Bhatt was heard asking, ‘Sushant Singh Rajput, who?”

A superstar once told me he had been ‘forced’ to come on the show by his wife and the questions and answers were all doctored from beforehand to create controversies.

