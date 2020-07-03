Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to Saroj Khan, remembers the lesson taught by her 

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away earlier today. The 71-year-old, who was recently admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital for breathing issues, suffered cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 1.52 am early on July 3, 2020. Saroj Khan was one of the most respected and celebrated choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She has choreographed some of the best dance sequences to date including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dola Re Dola’, ‘Hawa Hawai’ and many more spectacular choreographies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has performed to the song ‘Yeh Ishq Hayee’ from the 2007 film Jab We Met took to Instagram to pay tribute to Saroj Khan. The song won Saroj Khan a National Award for Best Choreography. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of Saroj Khan instructing her during the shoot of the song and also shared a clip from the song. “Master ji always told me… perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa.That’s what she taught me… to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another… Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her…Love you master ji. Till we dance again… RIP,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Master ji always told me… perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me… to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another… Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her… Love you master ji. Till we dance again… RIP ???? #SarojKhan

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukanya Khan.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit devastated over the death of her mentor Saroj Khan, pens heartfelt tribute

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results