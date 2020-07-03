Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s unreleased romantic song from Pavitra Rishta goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. After his demise, an unreleased song from his popular television show Pavitra Rishta has gone viral. The song is titled ‘Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho’ and features him alongside his co-star Ankita Lokhande. The romantic track shows the sweet moments between Manav and Archana, played by Sushant and Ankita respectively.

Pavitra Rishta was Sushant Singh Rajput's first television show in a leading role. His chemistry with Ankita Lokhande was much loved and appreciated by the audience. He left the show in 2011 to pursue his dream in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant fell in love while working together and dated for six years before they parted ways in 2016. Currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and have recorded statements of more than 20 people. The actor left behind no note and was reportedly suffering from depression.

